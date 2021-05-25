

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Plc. (HLCL.L), a property investment and development company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 IFRS profit before tax was 20.5 million pounds, down from last year's 43.0 million pounds.



IFRS basic earnings per share were 14.8 pence, lower than 32.3 pence a year ago.



EPRA loss per share was 1.8 pence, compared to last year's earnings of 7.6 pence.



The company's see-through Total Property Return was 48.6 million pounds, compared to last year's 83.9 million pounds. See-through net rental income was 25 million pounds, compared to 28.5 million pounds.



Further, the company proposed final dividend of 7.40 pence per share, an increase of 23.3 percent from last year's 6 pence. Total dividend for the year would be 10.10 pence, an increase of 16.1 percent, returning to pre-Covid level in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

