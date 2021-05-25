

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index accelerated in March, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The production index increased 12.7 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.7 percent rise in February.



Industrial production gained 10.4 percent annually in March and construction output rose 21.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index grew 2.4 percent in March, after a 3.5 percent increased in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.7 percent in March and construction output gained 4.7 percent.



