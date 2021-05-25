Acquisition expands reach into air transport services

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced the acquisition of AeroData, Inc., a privately held, industry leading provider of aircraft performance software and services tailored to commercial and business aviation. AeroData's portfolio includes products such as runway analysis, takeoff and en route performance, weight and balance, automated passenger and cargo load planning, global airport obstacle database, around-the-clock NOTAM monitoring, and other customized software solutions.

"We are excited to welcome the AeroData team to the Garmin family. We look forward to building upon AeroData's incredible success in providing advanced software solutions for both air transport and business aviation," said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. "In addition to broadening Garmin's presence in commercial aviation, AeroData's extensive load planning, performance, and flight path analysis expertise significantly enhances and expands our digital services portfolio."

One of the largest aircraft performance, load planning, and weight and balance providers for air transport aircraft, AeroData serves more than 135 airlines worldwide with continued expansion underway. Offering performance data to more than 70 percent of airline flights in North America, AeroData supports all major commercial aircraft including Airbus, ATR, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer.

"AeroData provides aircraft performance data for more than 20,000 commercial flights each day, and we are excited to further expand this reach to commercial and business aviation customers worldwide within the Garmin aviation ecosystem," said Terry McDonough, AeroData, Inc. president. "Garmin's leadership position in flight deck and digital technologies make it an ideal fit for AeroData and our customers. We are excited to work with the entire Garmin team to continue innovating and serving the needs of our growing customer base around the world."

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AeroData will continue to operate from that location under the AeroData brand. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed. For more information, contact sales@aerodata.aero or visit www.aerodata.co/.

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value.

