Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces New Contract With Israel's Largest Department Store Chain

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to provide its digital marketing technologies and services to Hamashbir Lazarchan Department Stores Ltd. (TASE Listed), Israel's largest department store chain. Adcore will provide digital marketing services to the chain's 36 retail locations across Israel and will also support the chain's newly launched E-Commerce site. The contract is valued at CAD$1.5M million.

"Hamashbir Lazachan is among Israel's best known and well-regarded retail operations and the country's only retail department store chain. We are pleased to have this opportunity to work with them to support and advance their digital marketing capabilities. In addition to promoting their 36 flagship brick and mortar locations, Adcore will also provide its expertise and digital advertising platforms for the company's online site," stated Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO. "We look forward to assisting their efforts to drive foot traffic into their stores as well as to increase the number of online visitors to their e-commerce site. As a purveyor of a wide variety of high quality, leading brands Hamashbir Lazarchan meets a broad range of consumer shopping needs including cosmetics, all types of fashion, housewares, textiles, and electronics. We are excited to join forces with this iconic Israeli retail brand and believe our digital marketing technology and market reach will bring value and efficiency to their advertising strategy going forward."

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, including the fulfillment of the contract by the parties and the reopening of the Israeli border in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

