Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A2QJRT ISIN: US0547548745 Ticker-Symbol: AY2 
Frankfurt
25.05.21
08:12 Uhr
4,200 Euro
-0,140
-3,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2021 | 14:08
84 Leser
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, announced today that Josh Disbrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: A live virtual presentation will occur on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/aytu/1881765
  • Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference: A live virtual presentation will occur on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET.

These presentations will be available on the conference websites and the Investors section of Aytu Bioscience's website at aytubio.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
Aytu BioPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing commercial portfolio of prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The company's primary prescription products treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other common pediatric conditions. Aytu markets ADHD products Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). The company's other pediatric products include Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The company's evolution has been driven by strategic in-licensing, acquisition-based transactions and organic product growth. Aytu is building a complimentary therapeutic development pipeline including a prospective treatment (AR101/enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS), a rare genetic disease resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan. There are no currently approved treatments for vEDS. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

CONTACT:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648859/Aytu-BioPharma-to-Present-at-Upcoming-June-Investor-Conferences

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
