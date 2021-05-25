Basanite Industries, LLC: Basanite Inc. Retains Integrous Communications as its Investor Relations Advisor

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced it has retained Integrous Communications ("Integrous") as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead Basanite's financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.

"We are delighted to have retained Integrous as we transition through the next phases of our corporate development and communications initiatives," stated Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite. "With the significant growth we are anticipating, Integrous' reach and expertise will provide us with the support needed to communicate the Basanite story to a growing community of investors."

Mark Komonoski, Senior Vice President of Integrous Communications commented, "Basanite's commitment to expanding their audience, improving capital markets exposure and building a best-in-class communications platform provide a great opportunity for us to collaborate. The Company's environmentally friendly products and growing ESG initiatives are the exact components that investors are seeking. We look forward to assisting management with all aspects of their communications and investor relations."

