

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported that comparable store restaurant sales decreased 8.6%, while comparable store retail sales increased 10.8% over the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects total revenues to be approximately flat to fiscal 2019 fourth quarter total revenues. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $773.26 million for the quarter.



Further, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $1.00 per share, payable on August 6, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 16, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRACKER BARREL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de