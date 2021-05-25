Liquidifty Raises $4.5m to Build Cross-Chain NFT Exchange

MAHE, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Liquidifty, a platform that will bring more liquidity to the NFT market, granting all NFT owners more use cases, has announced a $4.5 million fundraise with participation from Master Ventures, BSCPAD, Aubit, Legion Ventures, AU21, Onega, Regain Ventures, Tritium Ventures, Seeder.fund, DaSheng Capital, GFC, Fermion Capital, Panda Capital, WEBV ENGINE LTD, Zong Lian LTD, Reimann Ventures, Point 3 Ventures, Theabood Capital, HappyBlock, Hoo.com, HULK VENTURE CAPITAL, QIQI Venture, 7 Star Capital, Avalon Wealth Fund and LT Capital.

Liquidifty will provide different tools for NFT collectors. Every user will be able to use cross-chain NFT oracles, take out loans using NFTs as collateral, earn with NFT vaults, trade tokens on a convenient cross-chain marketplace or join the multi-ownership feature. More exciting products to come in the future. Liquidifty aims to be the most user-friendly, cross-chain NFT marketplace for everyone, integrating Flow, Binance Chain, Polkadot and Ethereum.

Main-Net Launch and Roadmap

Liquidifty's marketplace v0.1 is built on Binance Smart Chain and is already live with traction from both NFT artists and collectors. To correlate with the launch, Liquidifty announced a $100,000 prize pool for NFT artists. To join the competition, artists just need to create a unique artwork, fill in the form and share it on socials (Twitter/Instagram) with the LQTart hashtag. 15 winners will get $40k, $20k, $10k, $6k, $4k and $2k USDT (x 10 winners). Half will be paid in USD, half in LQT tokens.

Following the mainnet launch, Liquidifty will hold an IDO on BSCPAD and PAID Ignition. 50 million tokens will be minted on Binance Smart Chain with a direct listing on PancakeSwap with tokens priced at $1.

About Liquidifty

