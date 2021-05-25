Researchers led by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have projected the waste expected from end-of-life solar panels and related components. They assumed 347.5 GW of total installed solar generation capacity would be reached this decade. The academics said the waste would include critical metals worth around $645 trillion, 70% of which could be recovered.From pv magazine India A study has estimated around 2.95 billion tons of solar power material could enter India's electronic-waste stream between by 2047, based on an expectation the nation will have deployed 347.5 GW of solar panels this ...

