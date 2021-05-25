DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company 25-May-2021 / 14:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BFYYL325 Issuer Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 21-May-2021 6. Date on which Issuer notified 25-May-2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 26.852410 0.000000 26.852410 38830132 or reached Position of previous 22.381610 0.000000 22.381610 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BFYYL325 0 38830132 0.000000 26.852410 Sub Total 8.A 38830132 26.852410%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is financial instruments if it equals or is higher person higher than the equals or is higher than the than the notifiable notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent company) 26.852410 0.000000 26.852410 M&G Corporate Holdings Limited M&G Plc (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G 21.655500 0.000000 21.655500 Plc) Prudential Portfolio Management M&G Plc Group Limited (wholly owned 21.655500 0.000000 21.655500 subsidiary of M&G Corporate Holdings Limited) M&G Group Regulated Entity M&G Plc Holding Company Limited (wholly 5.196910 0.000000 5.196910 owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group 5.196910 0.000000 5.196910 Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group 5.196910 0.000000 5.196910 Limited) M&G Investment Management M&G Plc Limited (wholly owned 5.196910 0.000000 5.196910 subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-May-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

