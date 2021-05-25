beqom, a cloud-based total compensation software provider, has announced that one of the world's leading mail and logistics companies is using beqom to manage global compensation, including bonus plans, long term incentive plans, and salary reviews. Operating throughout the world, the firm has hundreds of thousands of employees and revenues in the tens of billions of euros.

In the course of a multi-year transformation from a decentralized to a centralized compensation and benefits process, the company was seeking a solution that would be not only fully automated and efficient but fully compliant, with auditable compensation processes. Its HR talent suite could not provide the sophisticated compensation management that was required, and manual processes based on spreadsheets, ad hoc databases, and email created problems with accuracy, data protection, and auditability. as well as issues with workflow management, scalability, and efficiency.

With over a decade of providing dedicated compensation management solutions to large global enterprises, beqom was judged to have both the necessary technology and the compensation and technical expertise to deliver on its requirements and ensure a highly successful implementation.

Key divisions of the company implemented beqom's Total Compensation Management solution as part of its continuing digital transformation initiative to automate and optimize its global HR processes. Former manual processes for salary planning, salary reviews, bonuses, and long-term incentives now are handled on a centralized, automated platform that gives the company the ability to simulate, manage, and analyze all forms of compensation. Using beqom, the company now has one consolidated view of compensation costs for all employees across 200+ countries.

"With beqom, all compensation data is on one unified platform, providing one version of the truth, with full transparency, auditability, and controls," commented Stephan Pohl, beqom COO, "ensuring that compensation calculations are performed consistently and accurately across their global business units." Pohl added, "We are thrilled to be a partner in the HR digital transformation of yet another world-leading company."

