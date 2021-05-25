eYs3D Microelectronics, Co. Raises $7 Million Series A from Leading Industry Strategic Investors for Vision/AI Chips

ARM, Etron, WI Harper and MARUBUN CORPORATION contribute to the round to back eYs3D to deploy its computer vision ICs to AIoT, robotics and VR/AR technologies

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / eYs3D Microelectronics, Co., a silicon-centric fabless design house enabling enhanced computer vision for edge AI, today announced it has raised $7 million in Series A funding from strategic partners ARM IoT Capital, WI Harper Group, and MARUBUN CORPORATION. The funding will allow eYs3D to grow its new product development for AI-based autonomous operation, including robotics, security, touchless control, autonomous vehicles, and smart retail.

The company will demonstrate its 3D depth-sensing cameras and vision sensor integration solutions today at the virtual 2021 Embedded Vision Summit as a member of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. The company will showcase sensor use cases that permit new capabilities in object recognition, distance measurement and more.

eYs3D was spun off from Etron Technology in 2016 and has already provided the market with millions of ICs and other sensory products. The new investment will allow eYs3D to build out its embedded chip business in additional markets and bring the startup to the next level. The investors bring important relationships and expertise to the company: ARM will work with eYs3D to focus on the integration of its chips with ARM's CPU/NPU processors; WI Harper Group is a pioneering cross-border venture capital firm that will offer eYs3D access to its large industrial partners base and ecosystem; and MARUBUN CORPORATION, a global distributor headquartered in Japan, is joining the funding round to open up new distribution channels for the company to deploy its solutions to businesses worldwide.

The computer vision market for AI is critical in enabling autonomous functionalities for software and machines, from robotic spatial awareness to scene understanding of edge devices. According to Meticulous Research, the 3D and machine vision market is expected to double from $1.35 billion in 2020 to $2.65 billion in 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%.

eYs3D designs processor ICs for AI at the edge. The technology allows for more sophisticated human/machine coordination. In order to address specific growing markets such as artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and mobile intelligence, eYs3D uses a unique silicon design approach with algorithms to integrate and manage information from differing sensor sources including thermal, active 3D sensing, and neural network perception. This "sensor fusion" enables design of systems for applications incorporating visual simultaneous location and mapping (VSLAM), object feature depth recognition and gesture-based commands.

"With this investment and with high demand for new computer vision capabilities across many sectors, we are well-poised to capture market share as we migrate to full 3D vision depth sensing," said James Wang, eYs3D's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are well along our roadmap in the AI-enabling market, and we are excited to continue our journey with our partners and investors that will allow eYs3D to move more computer vision products into the market."

"As we look to the future, enhanced computer vision support plays a key role in ARM's AI architecture and deployment," said Peter Hsieh, Chairman of the ARM IoT Fund. "eYs3D's innovative 3D computer vision capability can offer the market major benefits, and we are pleased to partner with the company and invest in the creation of more AI-capable vision processors."

The funds will be used for further product development, staff expansion and marketing. eYs3D senior management are industry experts with extensive background in IC, optics, software as well as algorithmic computer vision.

