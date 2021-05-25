Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - PayByCar, Inc., an innovative provider of transactional vehicle payment solutions, has announced the expansion of their services at 27 participating Alltown gas stations with Mobil branded fuel across Massachusetts, offering customers the added security of paying for gas and other goods directly from their mobile device, without ever having to use cash, a credit card or mobile app.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

PayByCar is a fintech startup specializing in pay-by-text solutions so drivers can make purchases from their vehicles without ever having to use cash, credit cards, or mobile apps.

PayByCar has announced the expansion of its services to all 27 participating Alltown Mobil gas stations across Massachusetts, offering customers the added security of paying for gas and other goods directly from their mobile device.

PayByCar users can simply pay by confirming a text message when they drive into a participating location, without ever having to open their wallet or touch the fuel dispenser keypad.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About PayByCar



PayByCar is a leader in making possible in-vehicle contactless payments for connected cars - both new models with state-of-the-art tech, as well as millions of older vehicles. We start with a simple goal - make, in-vehicle payments easy, safe and fast today. If you have a toll transponder and a smartphone, you've got what it takes to join PayByCar now. To Learn More Please Visit: https://www.mypaybycar.com/.

Contacts:

Matt Fitzgerald

781-974-6657

matt@truenorthpr.com

Source: Pay By Car

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85151