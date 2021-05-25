TechCrunch Founder, Michael Arrington's Kiev Apartment Made History in 2017 Blockchain Sale, Now to Be Sold as NFT

Propy, the real estate transaction platform, will auction a real estate-backed NFT an apartment in Kiev, Ukraine, that previously made history as the first-ever blockchain-based real estate sale.

The apartment will be put up for public auction and won by one history-making bidder. The NFT that transfers real ownership of the property will be auctioned over a 24h period with the initial listing starting at $20k. Details for the NFT sale are available here and will be continuously updated to include property information, FAQ's, and more.

In 2017, this property was sold using blockchain technology to Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch and Arrington XRP Capital. The international transaction took place entirely via smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain using cryptocurrency, and was the first-ever property sold and transferred on blockchain.

Propy is backed by blockchain investor Tim Draper, and has helped thousands of agents and homebuyers make offers and complete over $1bn worth of transactions via their easy-to-use and secure online platform.

"This NFT will go down in history. For Propy it is a major milestone in leveraging the promise of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to achieve self-driving real estate transactions. Real estate as an asset class will become a part of the decentralized finance economy." Natalia Karayaneva, CEO of Propy.

This unique collectible NFT includes:

Access to ownership transferred paperwork

Apartment picture

Digital art NFT by Kiev graffiti artist, Chizz (a physical painting of the artwork is painted on one apartment wall

The process works like this: the seller signs proprietary-developed legal papers for NFTs to transfer ownership to a future buyer, carries out an NFT auction, and receives payment in cryptocurrency. The auction winner becomes the owner within a minute, after filling out KYC details (name).

"It is very exciting to push the innovation and use cases around blockchain technology and real estate. This NFT proof of concept can continue to develop even larger utility inside the DeFi realm, to enable collateralized loans and p2p mortgages." - Michael Arrington, Founder of TechCrunch and Arrington XRP Capital.

Details for the NFT auction are available here.

About the Property

Located in the popular Svyatoshino neighborhood in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, this studio apartment features a full kitchen and bathroom.

This real estate-backed NFT is a prime collectible asset with transferable digital ownership rights.

About Propy

Propy is a leading innovator in the real estate industry, building self-driving transactions. Propy makes property purchase transactions easier by bringing agents and consumers together in a secure environment. Propy Offers help agents and consumers win offers; and Propy Transaction Platform enables agents, consumers and title companies to easily manage all phases of a sale online. Purchase offers, payments and deeds are processed on the immutable blockchain. Worldwide, the company has assisted in over 1,000 real estate transfers. Closing deals via NFT-ing property ownership can ease the life of the consumer and the agent and unlock the equity liquidity. Learn more at Propy.com

About NFT Artist, CHIZZ

CHIZZ is a Ukrainian street art and mural artist. His clients include Pepsi, Lays, M17 the Contemporary Art Center, Ukrainian Premier League, Silpo more.

He has also sold NFTs on Foundation. One of his most famous is a short video depicting the mural painting: https://foundation.app/Chizz/swimming-is-prohibited-26909

His current works may be seen on Instagram.

