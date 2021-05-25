Glance Networks: Glance Signs ISV Partner Agreement for Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Banks, Digital Lenders, and Wealth Management Firms Can Now Acquire Industry-Leading Glance for Financial Services Guided CX Offering Through the Azure Marketplace

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of guided customer experience and visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen relationships and transform digital interactions, announced that it has been selected as a Microsoft ISV Partner for the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Through this relationship, financial services organizations, including banks, lenders, and wealth management firms, can purchase the Glance for Financial Services solution directly through the Azure Marketplace. Glance Microsoft Azure customers can also credit Glance session data flowing through Azure towards their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) requirements.

Glance for Financial Services is a comprehensive offering that enables banks, lenders, and wealth management firms to integrate real-time human guided customer experience capabilities into websites and apps to assist customers through critical moments in their journey. Through this solution, financial institutions can improve customer satisfaction, expand sales opportunities, build brand loyalty, all while driving revenue and lowering operating costs. Leveraging Glance's proven and secure cloud-based technology, Glance for Financial Services is compatible with all major browsers, operating systems, and devices, and can be integrated with popular CRM, document management, contact center, and business communications platforms.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a web portal that offers applications and services either built on or designed to integrate with the Microsoft Azure cloud environment. All products and services must pass the rigorous Microsoft Azure certification program before being accepted into the marketplace.

"We are very pleased that Glance for Financial Services is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives financial institutions an efficient vehicle to purchase this solution and configure it within the Azure cloud environment," said Tom Martin, Glance's chief executive officer. "In addition, running Glance session data through the Azure cloud allows enterprises to fulfill their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) requirement, which is another important benefit of purchasing our solution through the marketplace."

The Glance listing in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace can be found here: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/glancenetworks1600454155136.glance-financial-services

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today's enterprise. We are one of the world's simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is increased revenue growth by improving customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net.

