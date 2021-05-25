Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A3CNHW ISIN: CA0926381058 
Berlin
25.05.21
19:39 Uhr
0,875 Euro
-0,064
-6,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
25.05.2021 | 20:08
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Changes OTC Stock Symbol to BWCGF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that effective tomorrow, May 26, 2021, trading in the United States will now continue under (OTC PINK:BWCGF). This symbol change is in keeping with the name change to "Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd" that the Company announced in April 2021.

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold
Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Robert McLeod"
Robert McLeod, P.Geo President, CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Rob McLeod
604-617-0616 (Mobile)
604-343-2997 (Office)
rm@bwcg.ca

Tom Kenney
587-777-4333 (Mobile)
tk@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649048/Blackwolf-Copper-and-Gold-Changes-OTC-Stock-Symbol-to-BWCGF

