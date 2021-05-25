KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Launches on AGORACOM Platform to Increase Investor Awareness

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that Kidoz has launched a 12-month online marketing campaign on the AGORACOM platform for the purposes of engaging new and existing investors with the Kidoz business strategy and financial results.

Kidoz expects to generate significant exposure through its presence on the AGORACOM Digital Network that recently surpassed 600 million page views and exceeds industry engagement metrics by over 400% in its work to-date with over 350 public companies.

The Kidoz program with AGORACOM has begun with a "HUB" containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time. The Kidoz HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing, and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small-cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

Kidoz will also launch a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

"It's our belief that the market will follow the business," stated Tarrnie Williams, Kidoz Executive Chairman. "With Kidoz' recent turn to profitability and high revenue growth trajectory of more than 50% Q over Q growth, management is now investing additional time and resources into corporate awareness designed to increase our corporate and investor visibility. AGORACOM are industry leaders for small cap awareness as they own the premier platform for investor discovery. We are pleased to be working with them as the first step in our Corporate awareness program and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis stated, "As a digital platform ourselves, we understand the power of KIDOZ' kid-safe contextual ad platform and its potential for far greater growth as digital rapidly replaces television as the primary medium to reach children. Despite already being the biggest mobile ad platform for kids and working with globally renowned brands such as Lego, Disney, and Hasbro, we believe the best is yet to come for KIDOZ and we look forward to conveying the story to the online investment community as Kidoz continues its phase of rapid growth."

To access the AGORACOM platform Kidoz is paying via the Shares for Services program under TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 5) utilizing AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program. Over the 12 months term, Kidoz will pay $100,000 CDN plus associated tax with 5 installments of $20,000 CDN worth of shares on launch and additionally in months 3, 6, 9, and 12. The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser as per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1) in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each of the dates as stated above and issued subject to a 4 month hold period.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

