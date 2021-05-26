DJ PJSC RusHydro: Postponement of RusHydro's IFRS results and management conference call

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Postponement of RusHydro's IFRS results and management conference call 26-May-2021 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Postponement of RusHydro's IFRS results and management conference call May 26, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 1Q 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call on the results at 16.30 Moscow time (14:30 London time). Initially the call was scheduled for 16.00 Moscow time (14.00 London time). The call will be held in English. DIAL-IN DETAILS United Kingdom +44 2071943759 (local) United Kingdom 08003766183 (toll free) United States +1 844 286 0643 (toll free) Russia +7 495 646 9315 (local) Russia 88005009863 (toll free)

CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 10777490# Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers:

United Kingdom +44 (0) 20 33 64 51 47 +7 495 249 1671 Russia +1 646 722 4969 US and Canada

PLAYBACK ID: 425006746#

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

