ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay and Chris Clemence Announce Digital and Physical NFT Sneaker Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with Chris Clemence, the American artist, to create an exclusive line of digital and physical sneakers for mobile games, NFT marketplaces, and the upcoming Klocked app. Clemence is a musician, artist, and in-demand tattoo artist that travels between L.A., New York, and Las Vegas in attempts to satisfy demand for his work. Clemence is also the owner and creator of Tattshoos, the tattoo style footwear brand he launched in 2020. ePlay and Clemence are collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's upcoming running app, Klocked.

"I feel so privileged to have had my music fill stadiums as an anthem for NHL, NBA, and NFL teams," says artist Chris Clemence. "ePlay's apps and games give me a platform to push limits of art, design, utility, and NFTs in virtual worlds and gaming."

The partnership between ePlay and Clemence connects the two multi-billion dollar industries of sports apparel and virtual goods where revolutionary design meets digital commerce and physical apparel unlocks digital utility. The collaboration further develops ePlay's franchises, creating blockbusters through e-commerce and interactivity. Sports apparel interoperability with programmable media and in-game utility is uniquely possible with ePlay's mobile sports, entertainment, and eSports NFT platform.

"Chris Clemence is a talented artist that everybody should know," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay's virtual worlds, games, and apps require sneakers and our programmable media approach offers in-game utility and advanced technical interoperability with new revenue streams in the intersection of art, sport, NFTs, and gaming."

In February, a new start-up made history selling $3.1 million worth of NFT sneakers in just seven minutes. Some estimates put the market for "skins," or digital wearables for digital avatars in games like Fortnite, Howie Go Viral, Big Shot Basketball and Klocked in the neighborhood of $40 billion annually.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

About Chris Clemence

Chris has co-written several hit songs including "California Brain" which earned him his first platinum video game award for its feature in "Rocksmith" on Xbox and PlayStation."California Brain" charted at #70 and was #10 in the Top 25 Songs about California. His latest hit "Can You Feel It" has become a worldwide sports anthem, airing in the stadiums of many NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB teams during their games. In the November 2016 issue of Rolling Stone Magazine, Chris was featured for his new single "Let's Go" which became the NY Sports Anthem for the New York Giants, Rangers, and Knicks.

Chris is also a visual and tattoo artist taking appointments in Los Angeles, New York City, and Las Vegas.

Tattshoos www.Instagram.com/tattshoos

