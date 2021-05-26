Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour to Host a Virtual Capital Markets Event on June 7, Ahead of Its LSE Listing

ENDEAVOUR TO HOST A VIRTUAL CAPITAL MARKETS EVENT

ON JUNE 7, AHEAD OF ITS LSE LISTING

London, May 26,2021 - Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF), which will become the largest pure gold producer listed on Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), announces that it will be hosting a virtual capital markets event on June 7, 2021, ahead of its LSE listing scheduled on or about June 14, 2021.

This virtual event will feature presentations from senior management outlining the company's journey, strategy, competitive advantage, and ongoing ESG initiatives, which will be followed by a live Q&A session.

The three-hour virtual capital markets event will commence at 14:00 BST (9:00 EST) on June 7, 2021.

Please register for the event at the following webcast link. Alternatively, please dial into to the conference call using the following dial-in details, no pin is required:

Standard International Access: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Canada Toll Free: +1 866 378 3566

UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700

US Toll Free: +1 866 966 5335

A replay of the event will be posted on Endeavour's website, shortly following the completion of the live webcast.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining



Martino De Ciccio



Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com (mailto:john@vincicadvisors.com)

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The dates set out in this press release are indicative only and subject to change. The Scheme is subject to the approval of the Cayman Islands Court at the sanction hearing scheduled for June 9, 2021. The date of Admission will depend, among other things, on the date and time at which the Cayman Islands Court approves the Scheme, the date and time at which the court order sanctioning the Scheme is delivered to the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies, and the date and time at which the FCA approves the Prospectus for publication.

Attachment