Asset Class, a fintech company headquartered in Dublin, with offices in New York and London, announces a strategic investment from Angel Oak Ventures, the technology venture arm of Angel Oak Companies, which is headquartered in Atlanta.

Formed in 2020, Asset Class provides a range of innovative custom and packaged software solutions to clients across financial sectors, including private equity, venture capital, financial advisory and commercial lending.

Ferdinand Roberts, CEO and founder of Asset Class, said, "We are focused on helping clients take the necessary leap forward to digitize everyday, end-to-end processes with their clients and partners. Asset Class removes the inefficiencies and waste that come from largely paper-based interactions across our target markets. Angel Oak shares that vision. We are delighted to welcome Angel Oak as a strategic investor to help us accelerate the development of next-generation solutions for the financial services marketplace."

In addition to the expansion of Asset Class' technical development team in Ireland, the firm will expand its sales and go-to-market infrastructure as it addresses the software demands of the U.S. and European markets.

Sreeni Prabhu, co-CEO of Angel Oak Companies, and Nik Chillar, co-president of Angel Oak Commercial Lending, will join the Asset Class board of directors.

"The deep expertise that Sreeni and Nik bring to the company will be invaluable as we execute our strategy to become the leading player in these financial subsectors," said Roberts. "Their breadth of experience, from commercial and residential lending to the broader asset management and capital market sectors, has created a powerful combination that I feel will have a great impact on these markets. I look forward to working with them as we enter this next phase of our growth."

"Investing in Asset Class made sense for us as we look at some of the macro-level shifts in financial services," said Prabhu. "Working with Asset Class will enable us to execute on our 'digital first' initiatives as we enable partners, investors and borrowers to conduct business with us in a frictionless manner. Asset Class represents the ideal mix of entrepreneurial spirit and ability to execute that Angel Oak Ventures seeks to invest in, and we look forward to working with Ferdinand and his team to help make that vision of frictionless finance a reality."

About Asset Class

Asset Class is a fintech company with offices in Dublin, New York, Atlanta and London. The company delivers bespoke and packaged software to the financial services sector in Europe and the U.S. and is focused on the asset management, commercial lending and wealth management sectors globally.

For more information, please visit www.assetclass.com.

About Angel Oak Ventures

Angel Oak Ventures is a company focused on financial disintermediation and data analytics platforms that utilize the intellectual property of Angel Oak Companies to provide solutions to retail and institutional clients. The company is focused on initiatives that will encourage the democratization of investing and enable investors and borrowers to conduct business in a frictionless manner.

About Angel Oak Companies

Angel Oak Companies is a leading vertically integrated asset manager delivering innovative mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, Angel Oak Companies provides unique solutions across asset management and lending.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakcompanies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005256/en/

Contacts:

Asset Class:

PR@AssetClass.com

Phone:

United States: 332-223-4010

Ireland: 353-1-592-5888

Gregory FCA for Angel Oak:

Trevor Davis

trevor@gregoryfca.com

215-475-5931

Angel Oak:

Randy Chrisman

Chief Marketing Officer

randy.chrisman@angeloakcapital.com

404-953-4969