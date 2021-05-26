This latest partner announcement continues the acceleration of the Five9 partner footprint within and outside of the US, with a particular focus on EMEA.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a new strategic partnership with Mitel, a global leader in business communications. Mitel will now feature the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center as its exclusive contact center as a service (CCaaS) partner for its worldwide client base.

"Organizations across various industries and geographies rely on Mitel for their communication and collaboration needs and, for many of them, contact center plays a critical role in the overall communications experience," said Graham Bevington, Executive Vice President, Transformation Office at Mitel. "Five9's intelligent cloud contact center suite, strength in the enterprise market, and customer-centric values are a perfect complement to Mitel's contact center offering. We look forward to working closely with the Five9 team to help customers differentiate themselves through more human, empathetic customer engagement experiences, which are vital to building loyalty, trust and, ultimately, business success."

Together, Five9 and Mitel will provide a holistic offering for organizations that value an integrated Contact Center and Unified Communications solution as part of their overall collaboration and total experience strategy. Mitel's global customer base and vast channel partner ecosystem will now have access to the full breadth of the Five9 product portfolio including the core Five9 Platform, Workforce Optimization (WFO), Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA), Agent Assist, and Workflow Automation (WFA).

"Changing customer expectations require organizations to find better ways to improve the customer experience, and a tightly integrated UCaaS and CCaas solution helps contact center agents and subject matter experts throughout the organization join forces to resolve customer requests quickly and efficiently," said Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC. "Integrating Five9's best of breed CCaaS solution with Mitel's cloud and on-premises communications solutions will benefit both channel partners and customers, improving the way employees communicate and collaborate without compromising the personalized, frictionless experience expected by consumers."

The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center enables organizations to engage with their customers across channels from digital to voice. It empowers agents and supervisors with AI and automation, helps close the loop with customers for more proactive customer experiences and enables the contact center to be connected to the broader business and vice versa via an extensive network of integrations. These capabilities ensure that Five9 customers can continuously improve on, or in some cases completely reimagine, their customer experience. In all cases, customers are able to achieve tangible business results. The Five9 platform creates a distinct value proposition for Mitel enterprise customers and partners who want to increase agent productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

"As Five9 continues to accelerate our international business, aligning ourselves with partners proven to be leaders in their field and dedicated to innovation is crucial for mutual success," said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. "We are excited to announce our partnership with Mitel as their exclusive cloud contact center partner offering. Our integration is live today and customers are already experiencing the joint value of our combined solution."

Mitel and Five9 were quickly able to go-live with a joint offering based on prior successes between the two companies. This was further supported by the Five9 partner program, which has developed over the past several years to include a robust rapid onboarding and expansion plan for new and existing partners. Overall, this partnership is another example of the continued investment in the North America and international partner ecosystem for Five9.

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

