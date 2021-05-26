Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Today, President Kristy Hunt of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) announced the creation of a Professional Advisory Board to help guide the Company's expansion into world markets in engineering, scientific, health science, and other business matters.

President Hunt stated, "After only a few weeks as president of Green Star Products, it became evident that the Company would soon be entering a world market without a professional team to navigate the intricacies associated with international markets and trade."

Research and manufacturing are mission critical to Green Star Products. International sales and marketing represent and equally important sphere that includes communication of value, product differentiation, currency exchange as well as import and trade requirements.

The president further stated, "I have received an extraordinary amount of support for Green Star Products' shareholders during my first 76 days as president of the Company. Many professional people are offering help to get our Viro Spectrum Shield antiviral product in people's hands, in countries around the world who are experiencing devastating effects because of the new COVID-19 variants. The dangerous virus mutations are affecting countries such as India, Philippines, Brazil, South Africa and Britain, where the variants were first discovered.

The first Professional Advisory Board member and its chairman position has been accepted by Professor Mark R. Edwards, Ph.D., Emeritus, Arizona State University. Dr. Edwards has published over 150 articles, as well as 33 books, that span business and science disciplines. DARPA & NASA selected Dr. Edwards' research on space habitat, foods, and medicines for the 100-Year Starship Symposium in Houston, Texas and Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Edwards is a speaker, author, consultant, and algae producer, with expertise in food sustainability, energy, medicines, water reuse, carbon capture, and other advanced technologies. His latest book, Ecolanda: The First Emerald Bioeconomy, 2021 (available on Amazon) provides a five-star tour of our food, energy, wager, and climate future. Dr. Edwards amazing document outlining his extraordinary research, focused on advanced assessment technologies is available on our website https://gspiusa.com/.

We welcome Dr. Edwards as the chairperson of our new advisory board!

