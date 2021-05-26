Elektron is the world's only automatic and sustainable smartwatch, with always-on display and activity tracking, that never needs to be charged.

SEQUENT, the Swiss smartwatch brand, is turning the watchmaking industry upside down with the introduction of its new Elektron watch-a sustainable, self-charging and maintenance-free daily wearable. For the first time, U.S. customers can preorder the watch on Kickstarter beginning on May 26, 2021.

The new SEQUENT Elektron is an elegantly designed smartwatch combining the best of both worlds. Made for everyday wear, the watch face resembles an analog mechanical watch but surprises and delights with its backend technology. Equipped with solar-powered indices that glow in low light for visibility, the patented autonomous micromechanical movement technology means never needing to charge a watch again.

Enhanced user experiences allow for backend health monitoring-inclusive of step count, heart rate tracking, distance and workout monitoring utilizing e-GPS and more-all available from the connected Oxygen app available on both Android and Apple devices.

SEQUENT carefully crafts each watch by providing straps made of upcycled Tide ocean material, sourcing sugarcane for packaging, planting trees for every watch purchased, and offsetting 90kg of carbon (each watch produced generates 8.7kg of carbon) during the manufacturing process with myclimate. No screws, gears or batteries make the Elektron a solution to a simple problem-ending wasteful life cycles of products that cannot be recycled or reused.

"Elektron is the pinnacle of SEQUENT watch innovations," said CEO and founder Adrian Buchmann. "It shows us that sustainability doesn't need to be a step back in terms of design. Quite the opposite, it pushes us to new directions."

The Elektron collection includes three watches with different enhancements for a variety of individual needs. All watches in the collection-the Elektron, Elektron HR and Elektron HR VIU-boast a standby time of more than two years, precise timekeeping of ±0.3 seconds a day (±0.17 seconds more precise than mechanical watches) and are water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Elektron is crafted with a Grade 2 titanium case, black DLC coating, sapphire glass, black matte dial with Super-LumiNova hands and indexes, and straps are available in Tide ocean material, rubber or leather options.

The SEQUENT Elektron is available for preorder in the United States on Kickstarter at 12 p.m. EST on May 26, 2021. Visit Kickstarter to place an order and be a part of the SmartWatchRevolution.

About SEQUENT

SEQUENT is a Swiss start-up based in Basel with subsidiaries in Taipei (TW), London (UK) and Prague (CZ). The company has invented the first smart self-charging watch, powered with an automatic self-winding movement, that transforms gravity into electrical power. Therefore, SEQUENT merges traditional watchmaking with cutting-edge smart technologies to provide watch lovers the "Swiss way" of making a smartwatch. SEQUENT is certified by myclimate.org to offset its carbon footprint in the manufacturing of its products. For more information, visit sequentworld.com.

