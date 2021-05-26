Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place, behind closed doors, in Paris today, 26 May 2021 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sopra Steria Group.

All 15 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.

The results of the vote on the 15 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: https://www.soprasteria.com/investors/investors-relations-shareholders/shareholders-meetings

Total number of shares: 20,547,701 Number of shares with voting rights: 20,538,355 Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented: 1,203 Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being represented at the meeting 81.07% Number of votes in attendance or represented 22,013,360 Resolution Type expressed votes Number of shares represented by expressed votes Proportion of capital represented by expressed votes in favor against Result Abstention Vote Vote Vote 1 AGO 21,995,135 16,631,307 80.94% du capital 21,988,842 99.971 6,293 0.0286 Adopted 18,225 2 AGO 21,995,395 16,631,567 80.94% du capital 21,989,220 99.972 6,175 0.0281 Adopted 17,965 3 AGO 22,013,211 16,649,383 81.03% du capital 22,012,862 99.998 349 0.0016 Adopted 149 4 AGO 22,011,826 16,648,260 81.02% du capital 21,924,246 99.602 87,580 0.3979 Adopted 1,534 5 AGO 22,010,976 16,647,585 81.02% du capital 21,571,572 98.004 439,404 1.9963 Adopted 2,384 6 AGO 22,010,876 16,647,485 81.02% du capital 21,085,595 95.796 925,281 4.2037 Adopted 2,484 7 AGO 22,011,330 16,647,774 81.02% du capital 21,403,311 97.238 608,019 2.7623 Adopted 2,030 8 AGO 22,011,357 16,647,801 81.02% du capital 20,967,397 95.257 1,043,960 4.7428 Adopted 2,003 9 AGO 22,011,567 16,648,011 81.02% du capital 22,008,269 99.985 3,298 0.0150 Adopted 1,793 10 AGO 21,996,103 16,632,411 80.95% du capital 21,992,131 99.982 3,972 0.0181 Adopted 17,257 11 AGO 21,971,127 16,607,333 80.82% du capital 21,886,118 99.613 85,009 0.3869 Adopted 42,233 12 AGO 21,997,175 16,633,348 80.95% du capital 21,986,594 99.952 10,581 0.0481 Adopted 16,185 13 AGE 22,012,648 16,648,820 81.03% du capital 20,988,049 95.345 1,024,599 4.6546 Adopted 712 14 AGE 22,012,939 16,649,111 81.03% du capital 21,427,697 97.341 585,242 2.6586 Adopted 421 15 AGO 22,012,970 16,649,142 81.03% du capital 22,012,100 99.996 870 0.0040 Adopted 390

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

