Regulatory News:
The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place, behind closed doors, in Paris today, 26 May 2021 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sopra Steria Group.
All 15 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.
The results of the vote on the 15 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: https://www.soprasteria.com/investors/investors-relations-shareholders/shareholders-meetings
Total number of shares:
20,547,701
Number of shares with voting rights:
20,538,355
Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented:
1,203
Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being represented at the meeting
81.07%
Number of votes in attendance or represented
22,013,360
Resolution
Type
expressed
votes
Number of shares
represented by
expressed votes
Proportion of capital
represented by expressed
votes
in favor
against
Result
Abstention
Vote
Vote
Vote
1
AGO
21,995,135
16,631,307
80.94% du capital
21,988,842
99.971
6,293
0.0286
Adopted
18,225
2
AGO
21,995,395
16,631,567
80.94% du capital
21,989,220
99.972
6,175
0.0281
Adopted
17,965
3
AGO
22,013,211
16,649,383
81.03% du capital
22,012,862
99.998
349
0.0016
Adopted
149
4
AGO
22,011,826
16,648,260
81.02% du capital
21,924,246
99.602
87,580
0.3979
Adopted
1,534
5
AGO
22,010,976
16,647,585
81.02% du capital
21,571,572
98.004
439,404
1.9963
Adopted
2,384
6
AGO
22,010,876
16,647,485
81.02% du capital
21,085,595
95.796
925,281
4.2037
Adopted
2,484
7
AGO
22,011,330
16,647,774
81.02% du capital
21,403,311
97.238
608,019
2.7623
Adopted
2,030
8
AGO
22,011,357
16,647,801
81.02% du capital
20,967,397
95.257
1,043,960
4.7428
Adopted
2,003
9
AGO
22,011,567
16,648,011
81.02% du capital
22,008,269
99.985
3,298
0.0150
Adopted
1,793
10
AGO
21,996,103
16,632,411
80.95% du capital
21,992,131
99.982
3,972
0.0181
Adopted
17,257
11
AGO
21,971,127
16,607,333
80.82% du capital
21,886,118
99.613
85,009
0.3869
Adopted
42,233
12
AGO
21,997,175
16,633,348
80.95% du capital
21,986,594
99.952
10,581
0.0481
Adopted
16,185
13
AGE
22,012,648
16,648,820
81.03% du capital
20,988,049
95.345
1,024,599
4.6546
Adopted
712
14
AGE
22,012,939
16,649,111
81.03% du capital
21,427,697
97.341
585,242
2.6586
Adopted
421
15
AGO
22,012,970
16,649,142
81.03% du capital
22,012,100
99.996
870
0.0040
Adopted
390
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005991/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16
Press Relations Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65