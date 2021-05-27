Aiming to expand heating-system and air-conditioning business in Europe as well as Turkey

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will invest 167 million Turkish lira (approx. 18 million USD) to increase production capacity at Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturing Turkey (MACT), the company's air-conditioner production base in Turkey.

Combined annual production of newly introduced air-to-water (ATW) heat pumps and annual production of room air conditioners will total one million units eventually, compared to sole production of 500,000 room air conditioners currently. New production of ATW units will begin in August 2022 and expanded output of room air conditioners will start this October. Environmental measures to be adopted in the factory will include the introduction of equipment for energy-saving production and electronic conveyance.

Background and Aim

In the European and Turkish heating-system markets, boiler-type heaters that rely on fossil fuel are rapidly being replaced with ATW heat pumps and water heaters in line with Europe's decarbonization policies. In addition, the need for air conditioners has risen due to stay-at-home protocols implemented in response to the coronavirus. Going forward, demand for room air conditioners is expected to continue rising. Mitsubishi Electric now intends to help meet these demands by newly producing ATW units and expanding its production of room air conditioners in Turkey for supply to the European as well as Turkish markets.

