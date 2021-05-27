Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 25 May 2021 it granted awards over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP Awards"):
Name of individual
Number of shares subject to LTIP Award
Lee Fenton
35,346
Keith Laslop
31,851
Robeson Reeves
30,089
Tina Southall
16,716
Dan Talisman
18,775
The awards are subject to performance conditions based on EPS and TSR as set out in the Company's 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report.
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Lee Fenton
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Gamesys Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
25 May 2021
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Keith Laslop
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Finance Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Gamesys Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
25 May 2021
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Robeson Reeves
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Gamesys Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
25 May 2021
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Tina Southall
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Gamesys Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
25 May 2021
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Dan Talisman
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Gamesys Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
25 May 2021
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com
