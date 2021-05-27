Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: In Besitz des magischen heiligen Grals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
17:24 Uhr
21,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,94 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,20022,60009:16
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2021 | 08:08
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 25 May 2021 it granted awards over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP Awards"):

Name of individual

Number of shares subject to LTIP Award

Lee Fenton

35,346

Keith Laslop

31,851

Robeson Reeves

30,089

Tina Southall

16,716

Dan Talisman

18,775

The awards are subject to performance conditions based on EPS and TSR as set out in the Company's 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report.

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Lee Fenton

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

35,346

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 May 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Finance Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

31,851

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

25 May 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Robeson Reeves

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

30,089

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 May 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Tina Southall

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

16,716

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 May 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Dan Talisman

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

18,775

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 May 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649370/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

GAMESYS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.