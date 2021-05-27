Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 25 May 2021 it granted awards over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP Awards"):

Name of individual Number of shares subject to LTIP Award Lee Fenton 35,346 Keith Laslop 31,851 Robeson Reeves 30,089 Tina Southall 16,716 Dan Talisman 18,775

The awards are subject to performance conditions based on EPS and TSR as set out in the Company's 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report.

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Lee Fenton 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 35,346 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 31,851 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A single transaction f) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Robeson Reeves 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 30,089 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Tina Southall 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 16,716 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Dan Talisman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 18,775 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

