CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Introduces a Fully Recyclable Mono-Material Pump Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands and the University of Louisville Announce First-of-its-Kind Education and Research Center to Unlock Opportunities in Franchising for Underrepresented People of Color and Women Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive's EcoCRED App Piloted by the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George's County, MD Source: Facedrive Inc.

JOHANNESBURG -- Ichikowitz Family Foundation Wins Prestigious SABRE Awards for Building a Better Global Understanding of Africa's Youth Source: The Ichikowitz Family Foundation

PARIS -- Strateggyz New Report by Philippe Béchade Explaining the End of Deflation Source: Green Finance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Partners with Kitchen Possible to Support Chicago Families Source: GE Appliances

NEW YORK -- Lazard and New Visions for Public Schools Launch Lazard New Visions Academy Source: Lazard Ltd

NEW YORK MINNEAPOLIS -- Midwest Row Crop Collaborative Receives $1.6 Million HSBC Bank USA Grant to Help Build a More Resilient U.S. Food System Source: HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Lumileds 2020 Sustainability Report Reveals Continued Progress on Its Mission of Making the World Safer, More Sustainable, and Beautiful With Light Source: Lumileds

MINNEAPOLIS -- Best Buy Commits $10M to Grow Opportunities for Youth in Los Angeles Source: Best Buy

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty's 9455 Towne Centre Drive Earns LEED Platinum Certification Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

MIAMI DALLAS -- Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits Awards First Black Hospitality Initiative Student Scholarship of 2021 Source: Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

TORONTO -- Facedrive's Steer EV Subscription Service Launched in Toronto Source: Facedrive Inc.

TOKYO -- Kao Is Aiming to Reduce Its CO2 Emissions to Zero by 2040, and to Be Carbon Negative by 2050 Source: Kao Corporation

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. -- Create Moving Carbon Challenges with TerraQuest Source: TerraQuest

LONDON -- Verdantix Benchmarks Forty-Four ESG And Sustainability Software Applications To Speed Up Investment Decisions Source: Verdantix

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 10th Consecutive Year Source: Hasbro, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Santiago Gowland Appointed CEO of International Non-Profit, the Rainforest Alliance Source: Rainforest Alliance

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI Corporation Announces Commitment to Reduce Scope I GHG Emissions by 55% by 2025; Establishes Ambitious Safety Goals; and Advances D&I Initiatives Source: UGI Corporation

PITTSBURGH -- AEO Reinforces Sustainability Commitment Source: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Commits to Advance ESG Stewardship Source: Henry Schein, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- Donations to Child360 Provide Food Assistance to Children and Families Facing Economic Hardship Source: American Business Bank

PARK CITY, Utah -- Arena Pharmaceuticals Earns Prime Status from ISS ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for Sustainable Investments Source: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- C.H. Robinson Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Source: C.H. Robinson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Company Announces Addition of Vice President of Diversity Inclusion Source: Performance Food Group Company

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- Unilever's Second Annual Day of Service Gets Sweeter at Vaccine Locations Across the Country Source: Unilever

WASHINGTON -- Cleaning Products Industry Leaders Make Bold Commitments to Combat Climate Change, and Urge Other Businesses to do the Same Source: American Cleaning Institute (ACI)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Contributed Nearly $23 Million to Charity in 2020 Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Announces Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Commitment Source: Hexion Inc.

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand and Engineers Without Borders Make Life Better through Strategic Partnership to Build Resilient Communities around the World Source: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

JENBACH, Austria -- INNIO's Commitment to Global Sustainability Recognized by EcoVadis with Coveted Silver Rating Source: INNIO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx Delivering Critical COVID-19 Aid to India Source: FedEx Corp.

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Alcoa

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Teva Announces New Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Goals in 2020 Report Source: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Responds to India COVID-19 Crisis Source: Wells Fargo Company

TORONTO -- Dream Impact Trust Reports First Quarter Results and the Release of Dream's Impact Management System Source: Dream Impact Trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- O'Charley's Expands and Elevates its 'Hometown Heroes' Charitable Initiative Source: O'Charley's Restaurant Bar

TORONTO -- Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Release of Inaugural Impact Report and Virtual Investor Session for Dream Group of Companies Source: Dream Unlimited Corp. and Dream Impact Trust and Dream Office REIT and Dream Industrial REIT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Hannon Armstrong Foundation Establishes Climate Solutions Scholarship Program to Support Sustainability-Focused Students from Historically Underrepresented Communities Source: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

HUDSON, Ohio -- JOANN Joins On Our Sleeves to Advance Child Mental Health Awareness Through Creativity Source: JOANN

ACTON, Mass. -- Insulet 2020 Sustainability Report Conveys Strategy to Deliver Growth with Purpose Source: Insulet Corporation

TORONTO -- Facedrive Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update Source: Facedrive Inc.

DALLAS -- The Pandemic Within a Pandemic: Organizations Provide Life-Saving Services Amid Increase of Domestic Violence During COVID-19 Source: The Mary Kay Foundation

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix's Feeding More Together Raises Nearly $10M for Food Banks Throughout the Southeast Source: Publix

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Solidia Technologies Closes $78 Million Fundraise and Names Bryan Kalbfleisch CEO Source: Solidia Technologies

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

DENVER -- AMP Robotics Launches Material Characterization Solution to Improve Recycling Source: AMP Robotics Corp.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. TEMPE, Ariz. -- National PTA and NortonLifeLock Expand Collaboration to Engage More Families in Cyber Safety Conversations Source: NortonLifeLock Inc.

LONDON -- Bright Initiative Supports Data for Good with Capabilities from Bright Data Source: Bright Data

HOUSTON -- Tidewater Announces Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Tidewater Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands Announces Approved Science-Based Targets to Address Climate Change with Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Nearly 50% by 2030 Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Columbia Property Trust Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Source: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

SEATTLE -- Avalara Announces Launch of Corporate Sustainability Website Source: Avalara, Inc.

HOUSTON -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Facebook and Microsoft Grant Free Patent Access for Low-Carbon Innovators Source: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Illinois American Water Celebrates Earth Day by Awarding Over $29,000 in Environmental Grants for Water Source Protection Source: Illinois American Water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Marks Earth Day 2021 By Joining UN Global Compact Source: GE Appliances

CLEVELAND -- Lubrizol Deepens Commitment to Environmental Stewardship With Expanded Footprint Goals and Focused Community Investment Source: Lubrizol

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Milliken Company Publishes Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report Source: Milliken Company

PITTSBURGH -- United States Steel Corporation is First North American Steel Producer to Join ResponsibleSteel Source: United States Steel Corporation

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- TravelCenters of America Enhances Commitment to Sustainability and Alternative Energy Source: TravelCenters Financial

LOS ANGELES -- KB Home Releases Its 14th Annual Sustainability Report, the Longest-Running Publication of Its Kind in the Homebuilding Industry Source: KB Home

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Announces New ESG Achievements and Initiatives; Commits to Carbon Neutral Operations by 2025 and Establishes Board of Directors Sustainability Committee Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- Evoqua Water Technologies Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Evoqua Water Technologies

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bank Makes $70,000 Grant to California Community Economic Development Association's Climate Adaptation Initiative Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Animal Health and Ducks Unlimited Announce Partnership to Advance Beef Industry Environmental Stewardship Efforts Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

