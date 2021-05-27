DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 26/05/2021 is €167.66



27.05.2021 / 13:28

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 27.05.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 26/05/2021 is €167.66

Crypto markets begin to consolidate amid positive market sentiment

Malta, 27.05.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €167.66. The stock closed yesterday at €130.00, roughly 22.4% below NAV.

Sentiment in crypto markets continues to improve as the likes of Ray Dalio begin to take positions in Bitcoin and crypto assets. More and more financial industry titans are beginning to explore entering the crypto space as crypto adoption continues to go mainstream.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "After a volatile period, it seems the crypto markets are beginning to consolidate. I expect a few months of sideways action, which is normal for crypto markets after such turbulence, but I am enthusiastic to see our portfolio companies continue to execute and grow in 2021."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com