Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that Great Place to Work has designated the Company among the "Best Workplaces Switzerland" in 2021. Selexis joins companies across a broad range of industries whose employees believe their workplace culture possesses effective leadership, holds meaningful values and encourages high levels of trust. Selexis earned this same distinction in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"In my short time as CEO of Selexis, it's become clear to me that there is one reason this company has earned this designation for the fourth consecutive year its dedicated team," said Dirk Lange, chief executive officer, Selexis. "As we continue to work during this unprecedented global pandemic, I'm inspired by my colleagues' encouragement of one another, while we remain committed to serving our biopharmaceutical partners with excellence and without interruption. We are grateful for Great Place to Work's recognition and the valuable learnings we leverage from this process each year to improve employee satisfaction."

Among the highlights from the employee satisfaction questionnaire:

100% of Selexis employees said that they were treated fairly regardless of age or race or sexual orientation, 98% indicated that they were treated fairly regardless of gender;

90% of employees were proud to tell others they worked for the Company;

93% indicated "people care about each other;" and;

98% said Selexis is a physically safe place to work.

The research institute uses two methods to evaluate a company's merit. First, employees answer an anonymous survey focused on attributes in workplace culture believed to inspire trust, such as credibility, respect, fairness and camaraderie. Second, the company's corporate culture and HR practices are audited. Scores from the survey and audit are then used to determine how the company ranks.

Added Cornelia Schättle, co-owner and consultant, Great Place to Work: "For many organizations, the award represents a milestone in their journey toward a new workplace culture that empowers and engages employees, is more agile, more innovative and strengthens the performance of the entire organization. Reaching this milestone generates pride among all employees and also serves as a credible external endorsement."

About Great Place to Work

As an international consulting firm with offices in over 60 countries, Great Place to Work helps organizations develop a great workplace culture. In Switzerland, Great Place to Work was founded in 2008 and has offices in Zurich and Lausanne. Great Place to Work uses a globally established model with evidence-based standards to analyze workplace culture. Organizations with an outstanding workplace culture succeed in activating the potential of all their employees, thereby increasing value creation. The basis for this is mutual trust, lived values and leadership quality. Based on an employee survey and a Culture Audit, the strengths and potentials of workplace culture can be evaluated and further developed by implementing concrete measures. This approach both shows the impact on value creation and enables comparison with other organizations. This provides the basis for both the "Great Place to Work Certification" (and thus the participation in the list of the "Best Workplaces Switzerland") and the "Great Start! Certification" for Swiss training companies. Every year, Great Place to Work Switzerland evaluates the workplace culture of more than 100 organizations from SMEs to large corporations and thereby supports their development into attractive employers. You can find more information on: https://en.greatplacetowork.ch/.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance 140 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005041/en/

