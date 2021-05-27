Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - According to official sources, Halo Labs recently completed another US$10 million strategic financing from Ace Peak Capital Group. This is the second investment from the group following the first US$10 million completed on 14 May 2021, making the total investment of US$ 20 million in Halo Labs. The investment will be officially completed on May 26, 2021.

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/85522_a5c4e27894fb18a9_001full.jpg

The Halo Network mainnet was launched on April 19 to start the global linkage creation coin minting, and the coin minting is still in progress. Halo Network adopts dual-mode mobile innovative transaction management, cross-chain swap, a new HPOS consensus mechanism and native oracles.

Halo HUB consists of three objectives, namely: the improvement of the basic layer enables the halo system to have the basic conditions to access traditional financial tools and to achieve a more efficient and low-cost transaction architecture; the halo system creates an integrated, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) series at the application-level tool flow; traditional financial tools can obtain basic data and trading capabilities through related supporting tools.

Ace Peak Capital Pte Ltd, is a Singapore incorporated company, which is principally a private equity investment company, advising on strategic investments and operational activities. As a Director of Director of Ace Peak Capital Group Pte Ltd, Mr. Levin Lee believes that Halo Network is a high-quality blockchain project which will become an important part of the next stage of DEFI.

Media contact

Media contact

Company Name: Halo Network

Contact: Yuki

Website: https://halo.land

Email: mkt@halotsn.io

Company Name: Ace Peak Capital Group

Address: 6001 Beach Road #16-03 Golden Mile Tower Singapore 199589

Website: https://acepeak.com.sg/

Email: mail@acepeak.com.sg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85522