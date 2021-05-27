The auction was, once again, largely unsubscribed. The Italian authorities selected eight solar projects planned in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Sicily. Enel Green Power was the largest winner with seven projects. The lowest bid came in at €0.0685/kWh.Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) allocated only 73 MW of renewables capacity in the country's fifth clean energy auction for projects with capacities above 1 MW. The procurement exercise, which drew bids for 98.9 MW of capacity, was once again under-subscribed. The government initially hoped to assign 1.48 GW of new ...

