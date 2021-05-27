Regulatory News:

Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) company, today announced it has been awarded a U.S. Government agreement to expand national COVID-19 testing. The agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), will expand testing opportunities in K-8 schools, underserved populations and congregate settings such as homeless shelters. Eurofins has been awarded the agreement to test up to 24.6 million people in the Northeast and South regions.

The goals of the government-funded programme are to help identify and minimise asymptomatic transmission, curtail broader community transmission, prevent outbreaks in institutional and community settings, and protect vulnerable individuals and populations.

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics companies, which operate a network of 20 CLIA-certified labs, have been at the forefront of COVID-19 testing. Eurofins launched its first RT-PCR assay for SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. on March 13, 2020. The FDA-emergency use authorized assay, developed by Eurofins Viracor, Inc., is ranked one of the most sensitive on the market, according to the FDA's SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel.1

Eurofins' U.S. COVID-19 programme is centered on pooled surveillance PCR tests, where any positive pools reflex immediately to individual diagnostic testing. This method helps identify positive individuals in a timely manner without the need to re-test. Eurofins' high ratio pooling (24:1) combines low cost testing with a highly sensitive test, which is ideal for early detection in community and school settings.

Eurofins will partner with Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, to scale school and community outreach across both regions. Affinity has developed a fully integrated, HIPAA-compliant technology platform, Assure, which will be used as the end-to-end platform to provide up-to-the-minute scheduling, test results, and reports.

Eurofins was one of 187 vendors vying for the national COVID-19 testing agreement, which was awarded on May 25th. Outreach to schools and community- based organizations will begin immediately.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 24 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

