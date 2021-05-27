Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results

Q1 2021 Revenue of $23.8 million

Planet 13 accounted for 8.6% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q1

Q1 2021 EBITDA of $5.2 million

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

"After a slower January and February, due to COVID-19 related restrictions in place in Nevada, we had an absolutely outstanding March, April, and now May. It is clear that Vegas is back, and with hotels and casinos across the strip reporting being fully booked for the foreseeable future we think it's just getting started," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "After a year of fighting against the largest possible macro storm, it feels great to have the wind at our backs and to see all the improvements we put in place start to pay off."

"Tourism is back, and the SuperStore is performing well. The Medizin store is proving that our blend of entertainment, customer service, and product selection work in smaller footprint retail stores. Our wholesale is growing at a solid pace. Across our Nevada operations, we are experiencing a successful return to growth," commented Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "In California, we are on track and on budget for our Orange County SuperStore - P13 OC. We've taken everything we've learned running the Las Vegas SuperStore and put it into this Store. We are set to open in July, and we look forward to bringing the Planet 13 experience to California and introducing it to millions of first time visitors."

Financial Highlights - Q1 - 2021

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted

Revenues were $23.8 million as compared to $16.8 million, an increase of 41.8%

Gross profit before biological adjustments was $12.8 million or 53.8% as compared to $9.0 million or 53.9%

Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $8.4 million as compared to $7.0 million, an increase of 21.0%

Net income before taxes of $3.0 million as compared to a net income of $0.3 million

Net income of $0.4 million as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted

Cash of $141.1 million as compared to $79.0 million

Total assets of $218.4 million as compared to $150.0 million

Total liabilities of $35.0 million as compared to $29.3 million

Q1 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (the "MD&A").

On February 2, 2021, Planet 13 announced closing of CDN$69 million bought deal, upsized from CDN$50 million.

On February 3, 2021, Planet 13 announced the start of construction on the Orange County SuperStore.

On March 15, 2021 Planet 13 announced a partnership with Curaleaf Select to open shop-in-shop.

On April 19, 2021 Planet 13 announced the grant of restricted stock units.

On April 22, 2021 Planet 13 announced record sales on "420."

On May 10, 2021 Planet 13 announced the conversion of all Class A restricted shares to common shares.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's annual financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

NV Cannabis Ops Consolidated Consolidated Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Mar-31-2021 Mar-31-2021 Mar-31-2020 EBITDA Profit (loss) before taxes 4,356,088 3,047,835 304,497 Add back: Biological asset adjustments (366,746 ) (366,746 ) (234,419 ) Non-cash share based payments - 203,973 810,823 Depreciation and amortization 1,083,122 1,083,122 987,008 Depreciation included in COGS 517,177 517,177 157,026 ROU Interest included in COGS 325,718 325,718 35,524 Interest and non-operating expense (income) 407,966 407,966 329,291 EBITDA 6,323,325 5,219,045 2,389,750 Margin 26.6 % 21.9 % 14.2 %

Expressed in USD$ Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Percentage Mar-31-2021 Mar-31-2020 Change Revenue Revenues, net of discounts 23,816,208 16,793,002 41.8 % Cost of Goods Sold (11,006,530 ) (7,746,922 ) 42.1 % Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment 12,809,678 9,046,080 41.6 % Gross Profit Margin % 53.8 % 53.9 % Realized fair value amounts included in COGS (288,476 ) (193,196 ) 49.3 % Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 655,222 427,615 53.2 % Gross profit 13,176,424 9,280,499 42.0 % Gross Profit Margin % 55.3 % 55.3 % Expenses General and Administrative 7,773,579 5,522,514 40.8 % Sales and Marketing 659,949 1,446,608 (54.4 %) Depreciation and Amortization 1,083,122 987,008 9.7 % Share based payments 203,973 810,823 (74.8 %) Total Expenses 9,720,623 8,766,953 10.9 % Income (Loss) From Operations 3,455,801 513,546 572.9 % Other (Income) Expense: Interest Expense, net 470,863 281,005 67.6 % Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss) - - na Other expense (income) (62,897 ) (71,956 ) (12.6 %) Total Other (Income) Expense 407,966 209,049 95.2 % Income (loss) for the period before tax 3,047,835 304,497 900.9 % Provision for income tax (current and deferred) 2,605,072 1,713,559 52.0 % Income (Loss) for the period 442,763 (1,409,062) (131.4 %) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss Foreign exchange translation adjustment 829,635 31,069 Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period 1,272,398 (1,377,993) Income (Loss) per share for the period Basic and fully diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding Basic 190,777,592 138,915,955 Diluted 193,050,462 138,915,955

Outstanding Shares

As of May 26, 2021, the Company had 196,386,104 common shares outstanding. There were 184,168 options issued and outstanding of which 176,669 have fully vested. There were 8,877,751 warrants outstanding and 4,994,567 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this MD&A.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: May 27, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 41412

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3or4jFC

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230

Bob Groesbeck and Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, Planet 13's first California location and the timeline for opening of the Santa Ana dispensary.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in United States Dollars As at As at March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 141,126,157 $ 79,000,850 HST receivable 132,636 103,445 Inventories (Note 5) 9,099,432 7,334,717 Biological assets (Note 6) 920,975 640,995 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 10) 5,057,135 2,637,547 Total Current Assets 156,336,335 89,717,554 Property and equipment (Note 7) 34,149,653 32,073,925 Licenses (Note 8) 7,007,362 7,007,362 Right of use assets (Note 9) 19,894,552 20,149,721 Long-term deposits and other assets 1,054,443 1,054,443 62,106,010 60,285,451 Total Assets $ 218,442,345 $ 150,003,005 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,293,068 $ 1,683,833 Accrued expenses 4,273,664 2,844,714 Income taxes payable 3,716,909 1,220,652 Notes payable - current portion (Note 11) 884,000 884,000 Total Current Liabilities 12,167,641 6,633,199 Long -term lease liabilities (Note 12) 22,404,495 22,326,077 Other long-term liabilities 28,000 28,000 Deferred tax liability 422,237 313,422 22,854,732 22,667,499 Total Liabilities 35,022,373 29,300,698 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 13) 196,957,891 139,177,034 Restricted share units (Note 13) 1,714,792 3,262,351 Warrants (Note 13) 12,255,137 6,972,053 Option reserve (Note 13) 204,966 276,081 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 350,513 (479,122 ) Deficit (28,063,327 ) (28,506,090 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 183,419,972 120,702,307 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 218,442,345 $ 150,003,005

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Expressed in United States Dollars Three months Three months Ended Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Revenues, net of discounts $ 23,816,208 $ 16,793,002 Cost of Goods Sold (11,006,530 ) (7,746,922 ) Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment 12,809,678 9,046,080 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold (288,476 ) (193,196 ) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 655,222 427,615 Gross Profit 13,176,424 9,280,499 Expenses General and Administrative (Note 12 and Note 14) 7,773,579 5,522,514 Sales and Marketing 659,949 1,446,608 Depreciation and Amortization (Note 7 & 9) 1,083,122 987,008 Share-Based Compensation Expense (Note 13 and Note 17) 203,973 810,823 Total Expenses 9,720,623 8,766,953 Other Expense: Interest expense, net 470,863 281,005 Other income (62,897 ) (71,956 ) Total Other Expense 407,966 209,049 Income before income taxes 3,047,835 304,497 Provision for tax - current 2,496,257 1,853,382 Provision for tax - deferred 108,815 (139,823 ) Income (loss) for the period $ 442,763 $ (1,409,062) Other Comprehensive Income Foreign exchange translation gain 829,635 31,069 Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ 1,272,398 $ (1,377,993) Net income (loss) per share for the period Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (Note 16) $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 190,777,592 138,915,955 Diluted 193,050,462 138,915,955

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Expressed in United States Dollars Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period $ 442,763 $ (1,409,062 ) Add (deduct) non-cash items: Share based payments (Note 13 and 17) 203,973 810,823 Depreciation and amortization (Note 7 and 9) 1,651,389 1,400,265 Deferred tax liability 108,815 (171,041 ) Other assets - (1,317,580 ) Non-cash accretion of lease liabilities (Note 12) 367,337 - Non-cash interest expense on ROU Liabilities (Note 12) 470,863 400,836 Net change in non-cash working capital HST receivable (30,505 ) (8,112 ) Inventories (Note 5) (1,764,715 ) (1,151,096 ) Biological assets (Note 6) (279,980 ) (125,294 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 10) (2,421,189 ) 788,819 Accounts payable 1,609,684 1,206,528 Accrued expenses 1,428,951 133,728 Income tax payable 2,496,257 1,884,600 Cash flow provided by operating activities 4,283,643 2,443,414 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (Note 7) (3,471,948 ) (2,086,591 ) Cash flow used in investing activities (3,471,948) (2,086,591) Financing activities Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 13) 10,884,762 1,064,521 Issuance of shares and warrants on financings (Note 13) 50,356,532 - Payment on lease liabilities (Note 12) (759,782 ) (329,245 ) Cash flow provided by financing activities 60,481,512 735,276 Net increase in cash 61,293,207 1,092,099 Cash at beginning of the year 79,000,850 12,814,712 Effect of foreign exchange on cash 832,100 31,069 Cash at end of the period $ 141,126,157 $ 13,937,880

1 Market share data is based on January and February results https://tax.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/taxnvgov/Content/TaxLibrary/NV-Marijuana-Revenue-FY21(4).pdf

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649439/Planet-13-Announces-Q1-2021-Financial-Results