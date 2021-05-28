Torin Recommends, a Full-Service Marketing Agency with a Focus on Digital Marketing, is Launched

From Social Media Management and SEO to Digital Ads and More, Torin Recommends is a One-Stop Digital Marketing Shop

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Torin Zonfrelli is pleased to announce the launch of Torin Recommends, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in digital marketing.

To learn more about Torin Recommends and the services that Torin and his team offer their clients, please visit

As Torin noted, he left his career as a chemical engineer to start his own marketing agency. While he enjoyed his previous work, Torin has always been fascinated with marketing and is intrigued with the way technology can help with the process.

Now, as Founder of Torin Recommends, Torin and his team of over 20 specialists are devoted to helping their valued clients to be discovered online.

For instance, the search engine optimization (SEO) services at Torin Recommends are designed to help companies move off of the second, third or even fourth page of Google and towards to top of the search engine.

"We will help you attain relevance and visibility in the place that matters most," Torin said.

Torin Recommends will also work individually with each client to help identify the most effective ways to gain new clients and ultimately improve their bottom lines.

Torin also knows how important a strong social media presence is to the growth and success of a company. Because of this, he and his team are devoted to helping their clients build a significant presence on the major social media platforms that will help them to stand out from the competition.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about Torin Recommends is welcome to schedule a time to talk. As Torin noted, he is truly excited to brainstorm with their clients and come up with new ways to improve their marketing, and they enjoy watching as their clients' companies have tangible increases in profits.

"We implement a strategic and customized marketing plan optimized to convert leads, engage customers, and skyrocket success for your business," Torin said.

About Torin Recommends:

Torin Recommends is a full-service partner in Content Creation, Social Growth, Media Management, Design, Digital ads, and more. The team of over 20 specialists will create a tailor made marketing plan that is designed to convert leads, attract customers, and boost success for their clients' businesses.

