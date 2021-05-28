Elevate Growth Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Services that Will Help Small Businesses Succeed During COVID-19

Elevate Growth is Devoted to Helping the Owners of Small Businesses to Get More Awareness and an Increase in Customers During the Global Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / The founders of Elevate Growth, a digital marketing agency, are pleased to announce the launch of new services that are designed specifically for small business owners, many of whom are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

To learn more about Elevate Growth and the services that they offer, including SEO, web development, digital ads and more, please check out https://www.elevategrowthagency.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that COVID-19 has been hard on a number of small business owners, many of whom have had to temporarily close their doors during the global pandemic.

To help get customers back into as many locally-owned stores as possible, while also assisting small business owners in increasing their brand awareness in their communities, the founders were inspired to add new services.

"We want our customers to feel safe when working with us and to know that we have their backs at all times. We also know that no dream is impossible, so we are here to help small business owners from all industries to achieve their goals," the spokesperson noted.

For example, the social media services have been expanded to be sure that small business owners are getting the word out about their products and services on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This approach can reach current customers, who may not realize that their favorite small business is open again for business during the pandemic.

"Take control of how your company looks online. We are here to help you build the right social media strategy that fits your goals and takes you to where you want to be," the spokesperson noted.

The team from Elevate Growth is also now able to help with website development. They know first-hand how important it is for small businesses to make a great first impression with customers, so they have added services that will not only update existing sites, but also create beautiful, professional and highly converting websites from scratch.

About Elevate Growth:

Elevate Growth is a full-service partner in Content Creation, Social Growth, Media Management, Design, Digital ads, and more. The agency, which has a focus in digital marketing, offers new clients a free strategy session so business owners can learn how they can take their company to the next level. For more information, please visit https://www.elevategrowthagency.com/.

