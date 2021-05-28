Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Tradegate
28.05.21
11:07 Uhr
1,291 Euro
-0,059
-4,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2751,29512:15
1,2731,29412:15
28.05.2021 | 11:32
94 Leser
Centamin PLC announces Total Voting Rights

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Centamin plc (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) In accordance with FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital comprise of 1,156,450,695 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one voting right. The Company does not currently hold any shares in treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,156,450,695.

Shareholders may use 1,156,450,695 ordinary shares as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

investors@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649570/Centamin-PLC-announces-Total-Voting-Rights

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
