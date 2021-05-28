

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Friday amid hopes that an ongoing economic recovery in the United States will have a positive impact on oil demand.



The upside, however, remained capped by concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies should sanctions on official exports be lifted.



Brent crude futures for Aug settlement rose half a percent to $69.51 a barrel, while WTI futures for July delivery were up half a percent at $67.21, after having settled at the strongest since October 2018 on Thursday.



U.S. jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low in the week ended May 22 and GDP growth in Q1 came in unrevised at 6.4 percent in the second estimate, helping reinforce the economic recovery narrative.



Investors are bracing for the vaccine-aided pickup in demand as the summer driving season gets under way from the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.



Traders remain focused on the developments with regard to negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal and await cues from the OPEC meeting on June 1 for further direction.



