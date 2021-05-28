Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, today announces that it has granted a total of 665,000 stock options to new and existing officers, directors and staff. The options will have a term of five years expiring on May 26, 2026. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $2.45. The options are subject to vesting over a period of four years in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange regulations.

Following the issuance, the Company has 2,775,541 incentive stock options outstanding. As approved at the June 24, 2020 annual general meeting, the Company's Stock Option Plan allows the Board to issue the equivalent of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company on a rolling basis.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

