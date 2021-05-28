Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV: KING) (OTC: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (the "Company" or "King") has accepted subscriptions for an aggregate 16,384,616 million units of the Company at a price of $0.065 cents per unit for net proceeds of $1,065,000. Each unit comprises one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of 8.5 cents for a period of three years from the closing date.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, its anticipated that the placement will close on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The proceeds of the offering will be used to finance exploration and development expenditures on the Company's properties, including additional acquisitions and for general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. A commission of $60,000 is payable to a Canadian securities dealer upon completion of this financing.

John F. Cook, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have Mr. Sprott's support to accelerate our exploration and acquisition strategy."

Newfoundland Properties:

King's projects include 100% interest in the following gold exploration projects:

The Golden Nugget Property consists of a 10 km long contiguous land package (1,850 ha.) of siliciclastic sediments within beds of conglomerates and mafic materials. High grade gold occurs in all rock groups with channel samples having returned values of 50.2 g/t gold over 1.1 m, 87 g/t over 0.8 m and 29.2 g/t over 2.5 m. These high grade channels are contained within extensive areas of lower to medium grade gold values along the entire length of this 10 km structural corridor.

The Miss Pickle Property (950 ha), is also north of the Davidsville Group and lies in another parallel structure to the Gold Nugget Property known as the Coaker Trend. Historical grab samples include, 7.3 g/t gold over 2.05 m, 8.3 g/t gold over 1.9 m and 7.1 g/t gold over 1.2 m. The length weighed average of 26 channel samples across the zone is 3.2 g/t gold.

The Gold Boulder Prospect consists of four contiguous claim blocks (100 ha) and is located near the small town of Glenwood in Central Newfoundland. Geologically the property is underlain by siliciclastic sediments of the Davidsville Group which is the same geological belt which hosts New Found Gold's (TSXV: NFG) high grade Queensway project. The entire prospect is bound on all sides by New Found Gold Corp.

The technical contents of this news release were approved by John F. Cook, MIMMM, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

