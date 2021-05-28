Researchers have developed a slot-die coated solar cell with an 'n-i-p' layout and a fluorine-doped tin oxide substrate, a tin oxide layer, a perovskite film, and a hole-blocking layer. It has an efficiency of 18.03%, an open-circuit voltage of 1024 mV, and a short-circuit current density of 22.4 mA cm-2.Scientists from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Université Grenoble Alpes in France have combined a slot-die coating technique with gas quenching and substrate heating to fabricate a perovskite solar cell with an active area of over 0.09 cm2 and a power conversion efficiency ...

