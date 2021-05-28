Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853390 ISIN: AN8068571086 Ticker-Symbol: SCL 
Tradegate
28.05.21
14:13 Uhr
26,200 Euro
+0,500
+1,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00026,10015:18
26,10026,30015:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED26,200+1,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.