Plutos Network Announces Migration to Solana Ecosystem

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Plutos Network, the next-generation synthetic investment hub that's built on a multi-chain architecture announced this month that they will enter a new phase, joining the growing Solana ecosystem post-main-net launch.

The Solana ecosystem is expanding and with every right. The fourth-generation blockchain and cryptocurrency leverages an open infrastructure to provide greater scalability, and people are getting excited. Solana has brought new values and innovations to offer highly scalable, low cost and composable technical infrastructure for developers and dApps. With the continuous expansion of the Solana eco-system and application scenarios, it's no doubt that top up and coming startups like Plutos Network are choosing them as a strategic choice to build their platform on.

The Plutos Network team has identified the Solana team support to be a decisive factor in their announcement. Stating that they had "grown in confidence over the long-term development of the Solana eco-system and the cutting edge technologies that it can offer to provide the best support that we can get in building a DeFi synthetic hub with functionalities that can outperform the market".

Their plans for the migration to Solana include the following and its evident as to why they are joining:

The Plutos product will focus on Solana-based development and start the migration to Solana after the main-net product launch in July. The Plutos team will build an oracle calling module, runtime module, migration module etc. based on Solana technologies using Rust for coding, as well as core smart contracts. The Plutos team will be prepared to attend future Solana hackathons and grant programs. As the Plutos market applies an AMM mechanism, the team will begin discussions with Serum and Raydium teams for possible technical integration in order to offer the ultimate trading experience for users. The Plutos team will work closely with the Solana team for technical integration, user growth and ecosystem building.

With Solana gaining organic traction and its positioning as the ETH slayer, the team clearly sees sufficient momentum alongside Solana, to drive Plutos Network in its long-term development.

Juan Capilla, CEO of Plutos Network, states, "Plutos Network is born to offer better solutions for DeFi Synthetics as current platforms are refrained from functionality breakthrough being Ether-based. By embracing Solana, we are definitely more confident that we can become that solution. "

About Plutos Network

Plutos Network is a synthetic investment platform built on a next-generation multi-chain architecture where you can trade, manage and issue assets whilst allowing users to reap mining incentives and staking rewards. By integrating blockchains such as Solana, Polkadot, and BSC, enabling on-chain and cross-chain liquidity and trading, Plutos Network is to offer users synthetic issuance and trading services for a wide range of synthetic products which are sustainable, profitable, and disruptive to the traditional derivative market.

