ENEDEX Launches a Green Bitcoin Mining Company with Revolutionary Blockchain Infrastructure

Creates New Business Line ENEDEX with hash rate synthetic token derivative $ENEMINE

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / ENEDEX Mining today announced that it is issuing "$ENEMINE," a hash-rate synthetic token derivative. With this move, ENEDEX is putting in place infrastructure to operate the world's leading green energy bitcoin cloud mining facilities. ENEDEX is the first Polkadot Moonbeam Crosschain decentralized exchange (DEX) for energy derivatives trading and the "Launchpad for Renewable Energy Projects."

ENEDEX is an energy-trading pioneer, the world's first crosschain and quantum resistant DEX focusing on trading a variety of relevant energy assets. It brings its superior manner of interoperability and cyber security to users. With a proprietary, comprehensive trading interface, ENEDEX functions as a decentralized exchange that provides users with leveraged margin trading, energy futures and options trading. The service includes an automatic trading API with data services.

$ENEMINE is integrally tied to the ENEDEX Green Bitcoin mining production, which is redeemable in crypto currency. Terahashes per second (TH/s) is the standard hash rate from one of ENEDEX's mining facilities. The equivalent of one "$ENEMINE" token is represented by "1000 Terahashes per second."

"Hashrate is the total estimated number of hashes or 'guesses,' being used to mine bitcoin at any given time," said CEO of ENEDEX Mining, Erik van Ommeren. "Hashrate is generally an accurate gauge for measuring how much power Bitcoin consumes at any given time. Effectively, as of this week, Bitcoin's hashrate is 147 'exahashes' per second."

Van Ommeren continued, "Hashrate tokens are the newest development in the Bitcoin derivatives market, led by the ENEDEX cross-chain DEX. Contracts are the vehicle used by high-caliber investors to buy a tokenized hashrate for future bitcoin mining. After all, miners in various countries cannot mine anymore. However, they can still buy green future bitcoin derivatives. With this approach, they don't have to deal with mining hardware. They can buy green future bitcoin derivatives. Contracts are usually traded over the counter (OTC) before being integrated on various exchanges.

ENEDEX is suitable for investors who are seeking exposure to green bitcoins. Creating cryptocurrency value using renewable energy sources is a goal of many institutional investors. They want to balance crypto trading strategies with their policies for supporting sustainable practices.

Tokens from ENEDEX Mining will be minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and initially sold through a seed token sale at ENEDEX Mining. The company plans to make the $ENEMINE tokens available on ENEDEX's proprietary cross chain, decentralized exchange (DEX) as well as on various blockchain resources including, but not limited to Polkadot Moonbeam, Polygon (Matic), DCore, Avalanche (Avax), Fantom Opera and others. Proceeds from the $ENEMINE token sale are earmarked for financing the construction, development and operations of the physical ENEDEX Green Mining facilities in Europe and Asia.

As renewable energy sources are preferred by many institutional, private and retail investors, the $ENEMINE token is going to represent only green energy bitcoins that will be verified by an independent Swiss third party auditor, and recorded on the military grade blockchain technology. $ENEMINE will guarantee traceable renewable energy provenance with strong ESG credentials.

For more information go to www.enedex.org and https://enedexmining.com

Media Contact:

Company: ENEDEX

Contact: Erik van Ommeren, CEO

E-mail: erikvom@enedex.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ENEDEX_HQ

Website: https://enedex.org

SOURCE: ENEDEX

