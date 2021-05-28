Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that its annual ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors (i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders) on May 28, 2021, at 04:00 PM in the company's headquarters located at Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) France.

In the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts to contain its spread, due to the measures restricting free movement and gatherings put in place by the French government, MEMSCAP's annual ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors, without any shareholders being physically present (to the exception of the chairman and the officers of the general shareholders' meeting), at the company's registered office.

In these conditions, shareholders were only be able to cast their vote remotely, before the general shareholders' meeting, using the mail voting form or the proxy form.

MEMSCAP's shareholders approved with a large majority all ordinary and extraordinary meeting resolutions to the exception of the 19th resolution (Delegation of competence for a reserved capital increase to the benefit of the employees) which has been rejected according to the recommendation of the company's Board of Directors.

Shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post represented 2 258 410 voting shares (30.26% of the total number of voting shares) and 2 666 361 voting rights (33.57% of the total number of voting rights).

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005370/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet

CFO

Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com