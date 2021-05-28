GGII - Hempacco is pleased to announce that it has secured an exclusive license from OBX to spray machine-rolled Hemp cigarettes with terpenes to ensure a consistent flavor and aromatic profile, with optionality on additional fields of use throughout the USA, Canada and Mexico.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") is pleased to announce they have licensed from Open Book Extracts (OBX) the exclusive rights in the USA, Canada, and Mexico to spray terpenes on machine-rolled smokable Hemp cigarettes pursuant to OBX's patent Number 9,532,593B2. Terpenes, such as limene and pinene, can be used to create a consistent user experience, with the same flavor and aroma, from batch to batch. Many terpenes are also known for their therapeutic applications. Hempacco also has a right of first refusal to extend its license rights to cover the spraying of cannabinoids, allowing for custom cannabinoid blends targeting particular need states.





"The first time we saw this patent, we couldn't believe our eyes," said Sandro Piancone, Founder and CEO of GGII - Hempacco. "We immediately sent it to our Patent Attorney, who recognized the substantial commercial applicability and advised us to seek a license for its use. In addition to enhancing our own Hemp Cigarettes, we are excited to work with OBX to license the patent to large companies around North America in smokable Hemp and cannabis, and to license the technology to our co-manufacturing clients" concluded Sandro.

GGII, in partnership with OBX, will use this technology to create a line of Functional Smokes within Hempacco's line of The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, offering the consumer enhanced, targeted experiences, such as "CBG-Focus" and "CBG-Relaxation", advancing GGII - Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco.

"What excites me the most about this technology is how we'll use it to give the consumer a fantastic customer experience, with consistent and delicious flavors and aromas," said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco. "We are also excited to expand our license to increase levels of CBD, CBG, CBN, and other cannabinoids to deliver targeted effects. With our new Functional Smokes, we'll be able to double the percentage of cannabinoids we have in our Hemp cigarettes and any smokable Hemp," said Jorge.

"Open Book Extracts (OBX) is proud to partner with Hempacco to commercialize this patent, and together deliver disruptive products to the global market " shares Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "As an ingredient manufacturer and product development house focused on premium cannabinoid products, OBX is excited to work with Hempacco to develop smokable products with consistent, repeatable, and reliable cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles, resulting in products that companies and consumers can trust."





About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, NC, Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. The Hempacco Co., Inc. operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

