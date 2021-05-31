Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
Tradegate
31.05.21
08:00 Uhr
39,550 Euro
+0,120
+0,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Dow Jones News
31.05.2021 | 08:04
108 Leser
RUBIS 
RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares 
31-May-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, May 31, 2021 - 7.30 am 
 
 
Share Capital decrease by cancellation of own shares 
 
Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Meetings of Shareholders and of General Partners held on Dec. 9, 
2020 (2nd resolution), the Management Board decided on May 21, 2021, to cancel the 2,634,083 shares which have been 
bought back so far within the framework of the share buyback program launched on Jan. 6, 2021. The share capital 
decrease is effective as of May 31, 2021, as indicated in the Euronext notice dated on May 27, 2021. 
Following this cancellation, the share capital amounts to 126,579,652.50 euros, divided into 101,263,722 shares 
(101,257,032 ordinary shares and 6,690 preferred shares (with no voting rights)). 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
RUBIS - Legal Department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    RUBIS 
        46, rue Boissière 
        75116 Paris 
        France 
Phone:     +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:      +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext    RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback 
        programme 
EQS News ID:  1202202 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1202202 31-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202202&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
