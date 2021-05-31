DJ RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

RUBIS RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares 31-May-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, May 31, 2021 - 7.30 am Share Capital decrease by cancellation of own shares Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Meetings of Shareholders and of General Partners held on Dec. 9, 2020 (2nd resolution), the Management Board decided on May 21, 2021, to cancel the 2,634,083 shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the share buyback program launched on Jan. 6, 2021. The share capital decrease is effective as of May 31, 2021, as indicated in the Euronext notice dated on May 27, 2021. Following this cancellation, the share capital amounts to 126,579,652.50 euros, divided into 101,263,722 shares (101,257,032 ordinary shares and 6,690 preferred shares (with no voting rights)). Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 1202202 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

