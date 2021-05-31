DJ Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 421.7092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18215 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 108200 EQS News ID: 1202381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

