Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Discovers Additional High Grade Mineralization in Former Eskay Creek Waste Facility Including 13.09 g/t AuEq over 13.68 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report final drilling results from the 2021 Albino Waste Facility ("AWF" or "Albino") investigation at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This initial examination, totaling 190 m, was completed utilizing an air rotary drill rig from the ice surface of the permitted AWF in March 2021. Analytical results from the last four of eight drill holes are presented in this release. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek AWF 2021 Highlights:

3.97 g/t Au 130 g/t Ag (5.70 g/t AuEq) over 15.20 m (SK-21-845)

8.68 g/t Au 330 g/t Ag (13.09 g/t AuEq) over 13.68 m (SK-21-846)

3.19 g/t Au 115 g/t Ag (4.73 g/t AuEq) over 14.19 m (SK-21-847)

2.62 g/t Au 82 g/t Ag (3.71 g/t AuEq) over 19.76 m (SK-21-848)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths equate to 100% of reported sample lengths. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Historical Waste Facility Continues to Demonstrate Significant Grade and Potential

The remaining four drill holes for the 2021 AWF investigation have all demonstrated substantial grades and true widths, highlighted by SK-21-846 which intersected 8.68 g/t Au, 330 g/t Ag (13.09 g/t AuEq) over 13.68 m, including two very high-grade subintervals of 36.70 g/t Au 1,575 g/t Ag (57.70 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m and 17.05 g/t Au, 637 g/t Ag (25.54 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m. This drill hole is a re-drill of SK-21-845 which was abandoned due to technical difficulties. However, SK-21-845 intersected 3.97 g/t Au, 130 g/t Ag (5.70 g/t AuEq) over 15.20 m before being abandoned. All drill holes from the 2021 investigation intersected substantial Au-Ag mineralization over an area measuring 6,223 m2. The total area of the AWF measures 128,900 m2 and areas not yet drilled remain open for expansion. Length weighted composite grades (uncut) for all eight drill holes averages 4.12 g/t Au, 163 g/t Ag (6.30 g/t AuEq) over an average length of 16.70 m.

Albino Waste Facility Discussion

Situated west of the Eskay Creek mine site, the AWF was utilized by former operators as a subaqueous repository for mine waste management and included both mine waste rock as well as mill tailings.

During historical operations, the underground mine development was largely tunneled in the often-mineralized footwall Rhyolite sequences below the mined Contact Mudstone. Although these rocks possessed variable Au-Ag grades, former operators considered the Rhyolite-hosted mineralization uneconomic due to the high cutoff grades required at the time. Hence, this development rock was transferred to the AWF for subaqueous deposition.

Via the initial drill-based investigation in Q1 2021, the Company has now empirically demonstrated that significant Au-Ag mineralization was in fact deposited at Albino. Only 5% of the entire AWF has been investigated to date. This first phase of drilling was performed on staggered 50 m centers from the frozen ice surface. Analytical results for the eight drill holes indicate excellent downhole as well as hole to hole Au-Ag grade continuity.

Next Steps - 2021 Program Extension

The Company is currently planning an extension to this drilling program which will be completed in the second half of 2021 based on the positive results from the preliminary investigation.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and John Tyler. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2021 Albino Drilling Campaign Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Hg (ppm) As (ppm) Sb (ppm) SK-21-845 2.94 5.98 3.04 2.00 59 2.78 14 136 245 SK-21-845 5.98 7.50 1.52 2.26 76 3.27 12 157 262 SK-21-845 7.50 9.02 1.52 2.30 71 3.24 11 206 270 SK-21-845 9.02 10.54 1.52 2.93 133 4.70 19 231 462 SK-21-845 10.54 12.06 1.52 2.06 69 2.98 11 177 245 SK-21-845 12.06 13.58 1.52 9.02 254 12.41 46 626 1,870 SK-21-845 13.58 15.10 1.52 4.56 75 5.56 26 271 471 SK-21-845 15.10 16.62 1.52 6.41 209 9.20 54 274 986 SK-21-845 16.62 18.14 1.52 6.16 295 10.09 87 237 1,695 Composite 2.94 18.14 15.20 3.97 130 5.70 29 245 675 SK-21-846 5.96 7.48 1.52 2.00 42 2.56 11 146 345 SK-21-846 7.48 9.00 1.52 2.22 55 2.95 11 169 242 SK-21-846 9.00 10.52 1.52 4.93 202 7.62 32 235 679 SK-21-846 10.52 13.56 3.04 2.52 84 3.64 10 222 259 SK-21-846 13.56 15.08 1.52 4.60 130 6.33 20 506 429 SK-21-846 15.08 16.60 1.52 36.70 1,575 57.70 94 652 2,740 SK-21-846 16.60 18.12 1.52 5.62 164 7.81 56 206 926 SK-21-846 18.12 19.64 1.52 17.05 637 25.54 181 292 3,130 Composite 5.96 19.64 13.68 8.68 330 13.09 47 294 1,001 SK-21-847 2.67 7.23 4.56 1.71 51 2.39 16 367 337 SK-21-847 7.23 8.75 1.52 3.37 110 4.84 38 344 646 SK-21-847 8.75 10.27 1.52 5.81 239 9.00 79 379 1,175 SK-21-847 10.27 11.79 1.52 2.46 73 3.44 21 245 364 SK-21-847 11.79 13.31 1.52 2.65 70 3.58 17 341 308 SK-21-847 13.31 14.83 1.52 5.51 241 8.72 46 471 881 SK-21-847 14.83 16.86 2.03 3.62 144 5.54 39 246 509 Composite 2.67 16.86 14.19 3.19 115 4.73 32 344 543 SK-21-848 2.10 5.14 3.04 3.76 54 4.47 13 239 298 SK-21-848 5.14 6.66 1.52 2.02 57 2.79 11 172 303 SK-21-848 6.66 8.18 1.52 1.39 38 1.90 11 162 199 SK-21-848 8.18 9.70 1.52 3.65 97 4.94 26 206 708 SK-21-848 9.70 11.22 1.52 1.87 45 2.47 14 188 308 SK-21-848 11.22 12.74 1.52 2.92 103 4.29 34 157 767 SK-21-848 12.74 14.26 1.52 1.63 98 2.94 22 235 439 SK-21-848 14.26 15.78 1.52 2.86 130 4.59 29 312 657 SK-21-848 15.78 17.30 1.52 2.49 94 3.74 29 311 827 SK-21-848 17.30 18.82 1.52 1.49 41 2.04 12 216 334 SK-21-848 18.82 20.34 1.52 2.96 92 4.18 29 296 682 SK-21-848 20.34 21.86 1.52 3.21 165 5.41 34 183 1,140 Composite 2.10 21.86 19.76 2.62 82 3.71 21 224 535

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths equate to 100% of reported sample lengths. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-21-845 6689.0 9531.0 1049.0 18.1 0.0 -90.0 SK-21-846 6688.6 9531.0 1049.8 25.7 0.0 -90.0 SK-21-847 6643.0 9510.5 1049.8 22.4 0.0 -90.0 SK-21-848 6690.9 9586.9 1049.8 21.9 0.0 -90.0

