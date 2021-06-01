Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to that effective June 1, 2021, Wade Felesky will be appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Felesky has over 25 years of investment banking, financing and business experience. He has helped numerous companies raise debt and equity financing and will help Zedcor execute its strategy of expanding its security and surveillance business. Mr. Felesky's contacts, investment and business knowledge will be valuable to the Board as it continues to fulfill its mandate. Dean Swanberg will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

In addition, the Company announces that options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company were granted to employees of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.28 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Zedcor is engaged in the providing security & surveillance services, and rental of surface equipment & accommodations in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC". Zedcor operates with two business segments: Security & Surveillance and Rentals.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: bubba@zedcor.ca

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: aladha@zedcor.ca

